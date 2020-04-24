Drive Time: Salt Pond to Coral Bay

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! We’re so close to the weekend!! (Do we still even have weekends?? haha)

I know many of you miss the island, so, once again, we’re bringing the island to you. Today’s trip starts at Salt Pond and ends in Coral Bay. We have two versions to share with you all – the real time version and one on fast forward. Enjoy!

Real Time: Salt Pond to Coral Bay (Just over 12 minutes long)

Fast Forward: Salt Pond to Coral Bay (Less than two minutes)

St. Johnopoly: It’s just like being on St. John… when you can’t be. 🙂

St. Johnopoly is just like the traditional Monopoly game, but it is completely customized for St. John. If you would like a bit of St. John to arrive at your doorstep, order yours at www.newsofstjohn.com/stjohnopoly

Looking for the latest information on COVID-19 and how it relates to the US Virgin Islands? Please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/virus