Hello everyone, and happy Friday! We’re so close to the weekend!! (Do we still even have weekends?? haha)
I know many of you miss the island, so, once again, we’re bringing the island to you. Today’s trip starts at Salt Pond and ends in Coral Bay. We have two versions to share with you all – the real time version and one on fast forward. Enjoy!
Real Time: Salt Pond to Coral Bay (Just over 12 minutes long)
Fast Forward: Salt Pond to Coral Bay (Less than two minutes)
St. Johnopoly: It’s just like being on St. John… when you can’t be. 🙂
St. Johnopoly is just like the traditional Monopoly game, but it is completely customized for St. John. If you would like a bit of St. John to arrive at your doorstep, order yours at www.newsofstjohn.com/stjohnopoly
Looking for the latest information on COVID-19 and how it relates to the US Virgin Islands? Please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/virus
7 thoughts on “Drive Time: Salt Pond to Coral Bay”
Thanks for the emails. Look forward to our visit to your beautiful island. Stay health..!!
Michael & Cheryl Hindman
Thanks Jenn. Love these drives!
Any chance you could do one from Cruz Bay out time Fish Bay? We have a home – unicorn – on Cocolobo and would love to see how things are looking out there.
We were supposed to be on island a few weeks ago but cancelled. Need to keep all of you safe! Thanks for everything you do to keep us all connected to our favorite island.
Thank you for that Jenn, I was hoping to be taking that same drive starting tomorrow but now have to wait til the end of October. I hope you and your family stay safe and healthy. Looking forward to our return in the fall.
remember when it was just a dirt road.
already booked next trip.
Thank you,
John guarino
Thanks Jenn. I am supposed to be on St John now but instead I am sitting here looking out at a chilly, bleak, rainy Massachusetts day. I have done that drive many times and watching it lifted my spirits. Have a nice weekend.
Thanks! This is exactly what I needed this afternoon. Hope to see it all in person as soon as it is deemed safe to travel.
Thanks for the ride!