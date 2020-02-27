Downtown St. Thomas Ferry Set to Resume

Great news to share today, folks! Ferry service between Cruz Bay and Charlotte Amalie is set to resume Monday, March 9th. This is the first time that route will resume post-storm. Progress continues to happen every day, and that is simply wonderful.

Varlack Ventures announced yesterday that they will offer three trips from each side every day. The ferry will leave Cruz Bay daily at 8:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. It will leave Charlotte Amalie daily at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

For those of you who prefer to travel between Red Hook and Cruz Bay, these ferries leave Red Hook daily at 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and then every hour on the hour from 8 a.m. to midnight. For the reverse route, the ferry leaves Cruz Bay every hour on the hour from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Inter Island Boat Services offers ferry service between Crown Bay Marina on St. Thomas and Cruz Bay. This ferry leaves Crown Bay daily at 9:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For the reverse route, it leaves Cruz Bay daily at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 4:15 p.m.

And for those of you who prefer to take the car barge, here is the most recent schedule published by the Virgin Islands Port Authority:

Looking to reference this information quickly and easily? You can find information on How to Get to St. John at www.newsofstjohn.com/gettinghere

More news you can use today! Have a great Thursday everyone! We’re so close to the weekend!

Want to receive our updates in your Inbox? Please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/signup to Sign Up!

Want to see the island with us? Learn more information about our Island Tours at www.newsofstjohn.com/islandtour