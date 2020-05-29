Details on the June 1st “Reopening”

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! I just wanted to give you a quick update on St. John’s June 1 “reopening.” But before I do so, I just wanted to thank each and every one of you who left such beautiful comments and those of you who emailed me the other day. You sure know how to make a gal feel good! I promise to respond to each and every one of you. Again, thank you. 🙂

The Governor held a press conference yesterday and provided some additional information regarding the Virgin Islands’ June 1 “reopening.” We’re using quotation marks because the Territory was never really closed. Accommodations, however, were unable to check in new guests. That ban ends Monday.

On Monday, June 1, the US Virgin Islands – St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix – will move to the blue Open Doors phase. This means that visitors are, once again, welcomed to visit St. John.

Our restaurants reopened for in-person dining this past Tuesday. The number of people permitted in bars and restaurants is limited to 50 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. You will not have to wear a facial covering when visiting a bar or restaurant. The staff, however, will all be wearing masks. Parties will be seated at least six feet apart to maintain social distancing, and no parties larger than six will be permitted to sit together. The majority of the island’s restaurants and bars have reopened or plan to reopen next week.

You will be required to wear facial coverings when entering all other commercial entities including shops, grocery stores, etc.

At this time, mass gatherings greater than 50 people are not permitted. The Governor stated yesterday that he expected that number to increase to 250 people this summer.

Regarding flights, the Governor stated that only 15 percents of the flights available prior to the pandemic are currently flying into the Territory. He does not anticipate seeing an increase in that number until next season (which is anytime between October and December).

The Governor stated that he does not expect cruise ships to return to the Territory until August at the earliest.

Temperature screenings are occurring at the airports, and heat sensing cameras are being installed as well.

Boat charters are operating, although all trips will take place in US waters. The British Virgin Islands is closed to visitors and will continue to be closed through September.

Taxis will be available and capacity will be restricted to 50 percent. Car rentals are open and available too.

As we mentioned Wednesday, the new News of St. John owner takes over the site June 1. We plan to chime in later next week to let you all know how the “reopening” is going. In the meantime, have a great day everyone!