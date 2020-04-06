Details on Airline Cancellations, Refunds & More

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! We took a few days off, so we have a lot of updates to share with you all today. Let’s start with cancellations.

There are numerous airline cancellations. Here is a quick rundown. Please note: This is an ever-changing situation, so please contact the airlines for the most up-to-date information.

Delta has cancelled all flights to and from St. Thomas (the airport you need to fly into when traveling to St. John) through April 24.

United has cancelled all flights to and from St. Thomas starting on April 7.

American reduced its schedule to one flight per day between Miami and St. Thomas. (One to St. Thomas; one from St. Thomas) through May 4. Beginning on May 5, there is not a consistent schedule between Miami and St. Thomas. There is one direct flight from Miami to STT on May 25. There are only seven direct flights from STT to Miami during the month of May. Clearly those schedules do not add up, as the plane typically comes from Miami, unloads passengers, reloads new passengers, and returns back to Miami. So this is one airline we will continue to watch for all of you.

Spirit has cancelled all flights to and from St. Thomas starting on April 7.

JetBlue has reduced its schedule, but continues to fly some of its flights with stops in San Juan. It will stop its direct service between Ft. Lauderdale and STT , and also Orlando and STT beginning on April 8.

Cape Air and Silver Airways (formerly Seaborne) continue to run flights between STT and San Juan but on a limited schedule.

The US Department of Transportation ordered all airlines to provide full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19. If you want to accept a voucher for future travel, you can. But if you prefer a full refund, you are now entitled to that. Please click here to read the article posted Friday on Bloomberg.

Now onto villa reservations… This is a bit trickier. If your stay falls within the 30-day period when the Governor forbid accommodations from accepting new guests (March 25 +30 days after) or while the US Virgin Islands is under a State of Emergency (through April 30), you should receive a full refund if you want one. This, however, is my opinion. Most owners are offering to rebook at a later date, which is great if that works for you. It’s good for the owner, and it’s good for the guest in most cases. As you know, I prefer you all postpone, not cancel, if possible. But if that does not work for you, if you want a refund and the owner will not provide one during the declared State of Emergency, I suggest you contact the USVI Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs. They were instrumental in helping guests receive refunds after the 2017 hurricanes. If your stay is on or after May 1 and the US Virgin Islands is no longer under a State of Emergency, I believe the contract rules would apply. But again, this is all simply my opinion.

Now on to the stats…

As of April 6 at 9 a.m., there have been 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in the US Virgin Islands. There have been two cases on St. John, 28 on St. Thomas and 22 on St. Croix. The USVI Department of Health announced over the weekend that the US Virgin Islands had its first death due to COVID-19. They did not release any other information regarding the death. A press conference is scheduled today at 1 p.m. AST.

This is a time of uncertainty for all of us. It’s a very scary time for many. After the storms, I kept saying that we needed to get from A to B, and then we could have a semblance of normalcy. Right now, we just need to get from A to B. And it will happen. We will get through this. Life will be normal again. We’re all in this together, folks. Stay safe wherever you are.

