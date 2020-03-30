Cruz Bay Now

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend wherever in the world you may be.

I’ve received numerous emails asking what the island is currently like. In a nutshell, it’s pretty much closed. All nonessential businesses like retail shops, boat charters, tour companies, etc. are closed. Several restaurants opted to close. Those that have stayed open can offer carry out only. The island is very quiet.

We took a spin through Cruz Bay yesterday and filmed the following video for all of you.

It’s definitely a crazy time that we’re all living in right now. This, too, shall pass. Stay safe everyone.

