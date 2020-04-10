Cruise the Streets of St. John from Your Own Home!

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! I know how much you’re all missing St. John. Unfortunately you cannot physically visit the island today, but you can visit it virtually … all while taking a little journey down memory lane! And I know many of you, like me, are spending countless hours at home these days, so this is a great way to pass the time.

Today we want to talk to you about maps – Apple and Google maps specifically. Both offer the opportunity to take virtual trips around the island. With Apple, you can check out the island in 3D. And on Google, you can actually drive down the street. The only caveat is that most, if not all, of the images are from our pre-storm world.

Let’s start with Apple Maps. Grab your iPhone or iPad, and open the Maps application. Then either find St. John on the map, or type in Cruz Bay. Once you have St. John on your screen, hit the little “i” icon on the top right. Then click Satellite. You will see 2D on the top right of the screen. Click that and 3D will appear. You’ll immediately see a change on your screen.

From there, you simply explore. You can zoom in pretty far and also spin the map around. Press your fingers together and apart to see different perspectives. Here’s a shot of Cruz Bay:

Want to know what the Westin looked like before the storms? Well here is an image of that:

Check out the Annaberg ruins:

How about Marea, the stunning, sprawling compound located at the end of Ditliff Point? Well here is an image of that:

As you can see from the images above, there is so much to look at.

Now let’s talk about Google Maps. This is accessible to everyone regardless of what type of device you have. Pull up Google Maps and then click Satellite in the lower lefthand side of your screen. You will then see a small yellow “man” appear in the bottom right corner. You can drag and drop him to most areas on the map. The real that will work have a blue line on them. Once you drop the “man,” you will be in Street View. You can then literally drive down the streets of St. John simply by clicking the arrows on the screen.

Here we are driving down the street toward the ferry dock:

Trunk Bay overlook anyone?

And one of my favorites, the road to Annaberg when the trees formed a beautiful tunnel…

Again, all of these images were taken before the storms. I did see a Google Maps car on the island several months back, so the images should be updated at some point.

How fun is this?! It’s like being on St. John when you are physically unable to. 🙂

That’s all we have for you today, folks. Have a great day! Stay safe & stay inside if you’ve been asked to. The more we work together on this, the quicker our lives can return to normal … and the quicker I can see you all again! I miss you all!

