Coral Bay Now

Hello everyone, and happy April! I don’t know about all of you, but I am happy that April is finally arrived, and I will be happier when it ends. 🙂 Hopefully this month passes quickly, so we are that much closer to returning to some sort of normalcy.

I know how much you all are loving our island videos. Earlier this week, we shared one taken in Cruz Bay. Well today, we’re sharing one that we took yesterday in Coral Bay. We filmed it around 4 p.m. using our GoPro. Just like Cruz Bay, Coral Bay is pretty darn quiet right now. We miss you all, but it’s necessary that you all stay away for the time being. I will certainly let you know as soon as it’s ok on our end for you all to return.

In the meantime, enjoy this five-minute cruise around Coral Bay. And for those of you who missed out Cruz Bay ride, you can click here to watch it.