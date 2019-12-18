Business Spotlight: The Hills Saint John, Luxury Vacation Condominiums

It’s starting to get pretty chilly up north, so I know that vacation planning has gone into overdrive for many of you. You have so many options when choosing a place to stay here on St. John; the island had accommodations for all budgets. Well today, we’d like to tell you about a luxury condominium vacation destination. It’s an upscale spot with many top-notch amenities, and we think you’re going to like it.

The Hills Saint John is described as being a modern-day vacationer’s oasis. It’s comprised of 22 two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominium-style villas that sleep up to eight guests comfortably. Each of the resort’s villas come equipped with chef’s kitchens, private verandas and all the comforts of home. Some of the units have private patio areas complete with pools.

The Hills Saint John opened in 2008 and was then called Sirenusa. It rebranded itself following the 2017 hurricanes.

“In the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the owners spared no expense in not only repairing storm damage but elevating the property to new levels of sophisticated Caribbean charm,” David Adams, condominium association president, said recently. “The visitor experience was enhanced with upgraded guest services and amenities, like the new Clubhouse restaurant. This reinvention called for a repositioning of the brand and to appeal to new travel segments. With The Hills Saint John, we moved away from Italian villas names, instead naming them in celebration of Virgin Islands flora and fauna to further evoke the tropical feeling of St. John.”

Speaking of guests services and amenities, The Hills Saint John’s management team includes a full time concierge and guest services team which vacationers have access to from the time they book the property to the time that they return home. It offers a welcome amenity specifically catered to each guest’s stay, from a gift card to the Clubhouse, to a bottle of champagne, a birthday cake or other fun surprises. The Clubhouse restaurant is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from mid-November through July. All guests receive a complimentary hot continental breakfast with in their stay.

(Off season days and hours for the Clubhouse have not yet been determined.)

The Hills Saint John is located just five minutes from Cruz Bay. Its hillside location makes it the perfect spot to watch the boats cruise in and out of the harbor or pass in nearby Pillsbury Sound. It’s also a prime location to watch the sun dip down into the water at the end of a perfect island day. The complex has everything you need for the ultimate vacation including the Clubhouse restaurant mentioned above, a pool and fully equipped gym. Check out a few pics plus the Clubhouse menus:

Rates vary between $425 and $1,050 a night depending on unit size and season. Interested in becoming an owner? Several units are available for sale. For more information on vacation rentals or sales, please visit www.thehillsstjohn.com. You can also call 1 (800) 727-6610.