April 20th Governor’s Update: When He Thinks You Can Return

The Governor just held another press conference regarding COVID-19 and its effects in the US Virgin Islands. Here are the key takeaways:

The beaches reopened today. He stated that this week will be a test to see how people behave and to see how serious people in the Territory are taking the pandemic.

Based on the current numbers in the Territory, he does not expect a large surge to occur within the next two to three weeks.

The Governor feels “safe” that “we have COVID under control” in the Territory.

The current Stay at Home order expires April 30th. The government will contemplate “i f we’ll open and what will be open” at that time.

It appears that the current accommodations ban will be extended through mid-May. The Governor stated: “We don’t want to anticipate having any new tourist come in, as far as opening up the reservation system, at least until May 15. That will give us an additional two weeks.”

The Governor does not anticipate any mass gatherings occurring within the US Virgin Islands until mid-July. If this holds true, it means that St. John’s annual Festival (carnival) celebration would be cancelled.

The Governor said he will keep an eye on the key feeder states like New York, Florida and Georgia when making decisions regarding reopening the Territory for tourism.

Those are today’s key messages. We will keep you posted on this.

