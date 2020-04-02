April 2: St. John COVID-19 Update

Hello everyone! It’s been a bit since we updated you on what’s happening with regard to COVID-19 on St. John and in the US Virgin Islands. Here is the latest information we know:

As of April 2, there are 33 confirmed cases in the US Virgin Islands. There are two cases on St. John, 20 on St. Thomas and 11 on St. Croix.

Governor Bryan extended the Territory’s State of Emergency through April 30.

Governor Bryan extended the Territory’s Stay at Home order through April 30.

Governor Bryan extended the closure of all non-essential businesses through April 30.

Hotels, villa owners, Airbnbs and other accommodations are not permitted to accept new guests for the time being. That order went into effect March 25 and continues for 30 days. There is an exception for those who were in the Territory prior to March 25 and needed to change accommodations.

Health screenings are expected to begin at the Territory’s airports.

All bars are closed.

Restaurants are allowed to operate for take-out only. There is no in-person dining.

The following restaurants are open on St. John. This list is ever-changing, so please check with your favorite restaurant for specific details and hours. Sam & Jack’s Shaibu’s Grab & Go The Tap Room North Shore Deli 18/64 Hillcrest Terrace Ronnie’s Pizza Uncle Joe’s BBQ The Longboard Extra Virgin Bistro Cruz Bay Landing Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis Miss Lucy’s Skinny Legs (reopening April 3)

The Virgin Islands National Park remains open, although many services have been suspended.

Governor Bryan states Tuesday that it will likely be not until June or July “before economic activity on the islands returns to normal,” the St. John Source reported.

That’s all we have for today. As always, we will keep you posted on everything.

