April 17 Update: Beaches, Reopening & More

Hi all, the Governor just held a press conference. As we told you earlier this week, he holds several a week which you can watch live on Government House’s Facebook page. Here are a few key takeaways:

The beaches are expected to reopen on Monday, April 20th. The Governor cautioned against going into the water until Thursday, April 23 when water quality results will be completed. He especially stressed staying out of the water in bays that have seen a recent influx of boats.

It is “more than likely” that alcohol will be prohibited from all beaches when they reopen on April 20.

If you visit a beach, the Governor stated you can only visit with immediate family members.

The restrictions on mass gatherings remain in place.

The Territory is working to provide taxi and grocery delivery service to seniors.

The government has received infrared thermometers and is checking incoming passengers for temperatures at the airport.

Discussions have began regarding reopening the islands “internally,” the Governor said.

The Governor also stated “We are well away from opening our economy.”

The next press conference is at 1 p.m. Monday AST. It is expected that he will address the accommodations ban at that time.

