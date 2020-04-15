April 15th COVID-19 Update

We received an email the other day asking why we haven’t provided a COVID-19 update in roughly a week. Well sometimes no news is good news. There aren’t too many new changes to report. Here is what’s currently happening:

As of today, April 15, there have been two confirmed COVID-19 cases on St. John. There have been 51 confirmed cases in the US Virgin Islands, which includes St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix. As of today, 417 people have been tested territory-wide.

The beaches remain closed through April 20. All trails are currently closed.

Accommodations including hotels, villas, Airbnbs, etc. cannot accept new guests through April 24.

There is a declared State of Emergency and a Stay at Home order that continues through April 30.

It is possible that some of these restrictions may be extended. If that happens, we will let you know.

There have been changes to our ferry and barge scheduled. Please click here to read our April 7th article that discusses that.

Many of you have emailed me asking about upcoming trips, asking whether or not you think you can visit. Truthfully, I do not have an answer. All I can say is to listen to the advice of our Governor and the federal government’s advice pertaining to travel.

People have asked about seasonal closings. As many of you know, a fair amount of our restaurants close during hurricane season. Some close for a few weeks; some close for a few months. To my knowledge, none of the restaurants have made a decision regarding their seasonal closures yet. When those decisions are made, we will let you know.

Want to receive updates regarding COVID-19 cases in the US Virgin Island and other pertinent information? Just text COVID19USVI to 888777.

You can also visit our government’s website at www.vi.gov for the latest information on COVID-19.

Our Governor holds press conferences live on Facebook several times a week. He also holds question and answer sessions. Please visit www.facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI for more information.

We’re pretty much all in a holding pattern right now. I want you all to visit again, but when the time is right. I look forward to showing many of you the island during one of my island tours. I’ve got some free time lately, so I’ve been working to rebrand my island tour business. I am excited to show you all the results! 🙂

In the meantime, please keep reading and keep loving this little island of ours! Stay safe and healthy everyone!

