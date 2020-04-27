Hello everyone, and happy Monday! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend!
The Governor is expected to make an announcement regarding the reopening of the US Virgin Islands during a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. today. The Governor stated last Friday that the reopening may begin as early as May 15 or June 1. He indicted that the islands would open “internally” first and then to travelers.
As of April 26, there have been 57 positive cases in the US Virgin Islands – St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix. According to the government, there are currently two active cases; all others have recovered. There have been four deaths.
You can watch the Governor’s press conference live at 1 p.m. EST on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI
We will post a recap for you all as soon as its over.
5 thoughts on “Announcement Regarding Reopening Expected Today”
Anxiously awaiting!
Too early! Many states cases are STILL rising. It’s a very very contagious virus and temperature checks at an airport won’t stop it from spreading. Plus, who in their right mind would fly now? Seriously?
I agree with Mike.
I would disagree… with good data finally coming in on this it turns out many more people have been infected than originally thought, thus lowering the death rate to .1% or less. In other words, comparable to the flu. 50% of people tested for the virus, that tested positive, did not even know they had it. The answer is to protect the vulnerable – those over 70, and those with other
health issues – and let the rest of us get on with life.
Looking to return to St John in Nov. Thanks for the updates Jenn. Your site helps us maintain our connection to that magical island. Stay safe.