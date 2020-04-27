Announcement Regarding Reopening Expected Today

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend!

The Governor is expected to make an announcement regarding the reopening of the US Virgin Islands during a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. today. The Governor stated last Friday that the reopening may begin as early as May 15 or June 1. He indicted that the islands would open “internally” first and then to travelers.

As of April 26, there have been 57 positive cases in the US Virgin Islands – St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix. According to the government, there are currently two active cases; all others have recovered. There have been four deaths.

You can watch the Governor’s press conference live at 1 p.m. EST on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI

We will post a recap for you all as soon as its over.