Animal Care Center’s Annual Gala Happening Tomorrow

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! I just wanted to post a quick reminder about the Animal Care Center’s annual fundraising event. It’s happening tomorrow, and if you are lucky enough to be on island, you should definitely go and support the island’s cats and dogs. Not on island? No problem! You can still help by participating in their online auction. Here are all the details…

The Animal Care Center’s largest annual fundraiser – its gala – will be on Saturday, January 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Butterfly Beach Villa in Fish Bay. There is going to be parking at the event for up to 40 cars. A shuttle will run from the Upper Campus of the Gifft Hill School, so people can park there as well. The first shuttle leaves around 5:30 p.m.; the last shuttle will leave the event around 9 p.m. or 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are $125 each and include drinks and apps. You will also be entered to win a door prize. Tickets are available at the Animal Care Center, at Connections in Cruz Bay and Coral Bay, and also at St. JohnHardware. If you can’t get to one of these locations, you can call the ACC at 340-774-1625 to purchase a ticket over the phone.

The ACC is also holding an online auction. Click here to view the auction items and to bid.

The event will feature fire dancing, acrobats, mermaids and more. DJ Adonis will be on hand to provide the music.

The Animal Care Center does a phenomenal job supporting the island’s cats and dogs. If you are unable to make the event, please consider making a donation online. You can do so at www.stjohnanimalcarecenter.com/donate

The Animal Care Center does such important work. Let’s support them. 🙂

That’s all we have for you today, folks. Have a great weekend!