Animal Care Center’s Annual Gala Happening Next Weekend

Hello everyone and welcome to the beginning of the weekend! Wow, that was such an interesting debate that occurred yesterday regarding the future of Lime Out, the floating taco bar on St. John’s East End. For those of you who missed it, we printed the viewpoint from the owners of Lime Out here, and the viewpoint of the Friends of Round Bay, a group that’s opposed to the Lime Out, here.

Today we have much less controversial “news.” Today we’d like to tell you about a great event that’s happening next week and is being held to support the island’s cats and dogs. The Animal Care Center will hold its largest fundraiser next Saturday, January 25th. Here are all the details…

The Animal Care Center’s largest annual fundraiser – its gala – will be on Saturday, January 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Butterfly Beach Villa in Fish Bay. There is going to be parking at the event for up to 40 cars. A shuttle will run from the Upper Campus of the Gifft Hill School, so people can park there as well. The first shuttle leaves around 5:30 p.m.; the last shuttle will leave the event around 9 p.m. or 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are $125 each and include drinks and apps. You will also be entered to win a door prize. Tickets are available at the Animal Care Center, at Connections in Cruz Bay and Coral Bay, and also at St. JohnHardware. If you can’t get to one of these locations, you can call the ACC at 340-774-1625 to purchase a ticket over the phone.

And as we mentioned last week, the ACC is currently holding an online auction. Click here to view the auction items and to bid.

The event will feature fire dancing, acrobats, mermaids and more. DJ Adonis will be on hand to provide the music.

The Animal Care Center does a phenomenal job supporting the island’s cats and dogs. If you are unable to make the event, please consider making a donation online. You can do so at www.stjohnanimalcarecenter.com/donate