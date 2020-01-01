And 846 Days Later, The Beach Bar is Back! And So is St. John!

Well folks, they did it. The Beach Bar finally reopened yesterday afternoon, and I could not be happier for owners Reed and Sherry Compton. I know it may seem silly that a reopening of a bar could mean so much to so many people, myself included, but it truly does. The Beach Bar is one of the island’s staples, in my opinion, and its continued closure repeatedly reminded us of what happened here on September 6, 2017. Its reopening is yet another step forward in the island’s recovery. Now if we could only get the rest of Wharfside reopened. And no, I don’t know what’s happening at Joe’s Rum Hut other than it no longer looks like a hut. It looks very Miami to me. But that’s just my opinion. 🙂

Many people ask me how the island is doing, and my answer is always “great!” because we truly are doing great. But this past two weeks have been different. We’re doing better than great. This island is hopping. All of our villas are filled. The Westin, Gallows Point and Grande Bay are filled. Our restaurants are packed, so much so that it’s hard to get a table some nights. Our shops are full, and the beaches are too. This island is thriving, and that simply makes me smile.

I have not seen this many people on island since before the hurricanes. This island is back. You should really come and see for yourselves.

Christmas and New Year’s weeks are always the busiest weeks of the year. So don’t worry, if you come any other week of the year, you will be able to get a table in a restaurant and a spot at the beach. 🙂

Yesterday was such a great day in Cruz Bay. I was at The Beach Bar right at 3 p.m. (a big thanks to my babysitters yesterday!), and sat there with a smile on my face for several hours. The bar was full. The beach was full. Drink had a party next door, and it was full. The street was shut down, and it was packed with people – both those who live here and those who were visiting here. There was a concert over in the custom’s lot, and I heard that was full too. Destra played, and that is huge! She is the queen of soca music, and soca is huge here. (That was past my babysitter curfew, so I apologize for not having a video of that for all of you.) And there were even fireworks over Cruz Bay. It was just a magical night.

Please check out this quick video we made. And a big thanks to Katie Rockefeller, owner of Drink, for sharing a video from Drink’s VIP section with us.

I don’t really know how to end this post today, other than to say thank you to all of you who love this place. I hope you have a wonderful 2020, and I hope you get a chance to visit us soon. Happy New Year everyone!