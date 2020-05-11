Allegra Miles Performing on The Voice Tonight; Your Votes Can Help Her Win!

Hi all! I just wanted to post a quick reminder that Allegra Miles will be singing live tonight on NBC’s The Voice. Tonight is the semi-finals, and your votes can help get Allegra to the finals.

Allegra grew up on St. John and now calls South Florida home. She is amazingly talented as you can see in the clip below:

Allegra will appear on The Voice on NBC tonight, May 11, beginning at 8 p.m. Here is what’s happening straight from Allegra’s mother This Muilenburg:

“Tonight is the semi finals. There are nine singers that will perform, two on each team. America will vote and the winners will be revealed tomorrow night on the results show. Only one artist from each team will make it through to the next show, the finale. After the winners are revealed On the Tuesday night show, there will be an instant save vote. The remaining five artists will each sing a song, then America will have only five minutes to vote at approximately 8:40 PM. The singer with the most votes will go through to the finale. Next week May 18 and 19th are the very last shows. One winner will be picked out of the five remaining artists, solely by America’s votes.”

Wow, how impressive is it that she has made it this far??!! Now here is how you can vote for Allegra:

You can vote three ways (10 votes per method allowed, 30 votes total):

Download the Voice App (10 votes with each email address) NBC.Com/voicevote (10 votes with each email address) Xfinity.com/voicevote or use your Xfinity X1 voice remote (10 votes)

Voting windows (be sure to vote both nights):

Opens Monday, May 11 – 8pm EDT /7pm CT / 8pm PDT; Closes Tuesday May 12th – 7am EDT

“Instant Save” voting window opens Tuesday, May 12 for 5 minutes at approx. 8:40 Eastern

People in the USVI are blocked from voting due to our USVI-based IP addresses. You can work around that by installing an app called Tunnelbear on your computer. Tunnelbear encrypts your internet connection and allows you to use a IP address attached to the continental USA. In a nutshell, you can make it look like you are logging on from the United States as opposed to the United State Virgin Islands.

Fingers crossed that Allegra makes it to the finals! I’ll be watching and voting tonight, and I hope you all do too!

You can hear Allegra sing and learn more about her at Allegramiles.com.