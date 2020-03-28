A New Gas Station Opens on Island!

Back in August, we told you that a new gas station and grocery store complex was being built on Centerline Road. Well today I’m excited to tell you that the gas station recently opened, and it’s full serve!

(You know you live on a small island when a new gas station that is offering full service is very big news!)

Mid Way Gas Station is located on Centerline Road just before Mile 3 (if coming from Cruz Bay) in the Adrian neighborhood. This is the third gas station on island – the other two were located in Cruz Bay – and it’s the closest gas station for those living or vacation in Coral Bay. Prior to this, people in Coral Bay had to drive at least 16 miles roundtrip simply to get gas.

There is also a grocery store at the complex, but that has not opened yet. Soon come…

Looks great, doesn’t it??!

Mid Way Gas Station is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

