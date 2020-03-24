A Message from the VI National Park

The Virgin Islands National Park put out a message yesterday regarding changes due to COVID-19. Here are the details…

The Cruz Bay Visitor Center is closed. Information and services will not be available.

The park dock and bulkhead at the Cruz Bay Visitor Center is closed to commercial activity.

No more than two individuals may occupy a dinghy when traveling to or from the NPS dock.

All restrooms and portable toilets in the park are closed.

Guided hikes and other on-site public or educational programs are cancelled.

Food service and watersports rentals at Trunk Bay will not be available.

The park will not issue special visitor use or business permits.

Trash will not be collected. When visiting the park bring garbage bags so you can take your trash with you. Pack it in, pack it out.

Trash receptacles will not be available for boater trash. Boaters must make other arrangements for trash disposal.

Do not leave trash on shore.

The pavilions at Trunk, Maho, and Hawksnest Bays are closed, as are changing rooms and showers.

The park will not operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads or walkways.

Outdoor spaces, including park trails, beaches, and waters remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.

Moorings remain open.

The waters of Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument remain open.

Law enforcement staff will remain on duty and may be reached at 1-866-995-8467.

Visitors may visit park beaches via taxi, provided that no more than two people sit in each row of vehicle seats.

At beaches, BBQs and parties are not permitted. While visiting beaches, visitors must maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, the release stated.

