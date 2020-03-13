A Little Escape: Pics & Video from Yesterday

Hawksnest Bay, March 13, 2020

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! Yesterday we promised to continue business as usual here, because we recognize that many of you need a quick escape from what is currently happening around the world.

We took a group out on an island tour yesterday and took numerous pics and videos to share with all of you. We put together a quick little video and added some music to it. You can watch it with or without sound. Enjoy.

 

