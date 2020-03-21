A Few Thoughts from Me…

Hello everyone, well we made it to the weekend. It’s pretty crazy to think what can happen in one week.

As of this morning, we have six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US Virgin Islands. We still have 43 tests that are awaiting results.

I am still receiving emails asking whether or not people should visit us. If your trip is within the next two weeks, I ask you to ask yourself how you would feel if you unknowingly carried the virus to already vulnerable place with a fragile healthcare system. If you love St. John, please stay home if your trip is supposed to take place this month or the first week of April.

My income is based on tourism. My partner’s income is heavily based on tourism. The majority of my friends’ income is based on tourism. At this point, we recognize that it is more important to keep our community safe than to encourage guests to visit the island. It saddens me to write that, but that is the current reality here.

If your trip is in the latter part of April, May, June or beyond, I ask that you hold off before canceling or postponing this trip. Let’s take a wait and see approach. At this point, I am hopeful that tourism will resume by mid- to late spring.

For those of you who already cancelled your trips, I ask that you come back when you are able to. And if you are able to come back, please support our local businesses. Go out to eat. Take a ride in a taxi. Purchase a souvenir. Go on a boat trip. Or even take an island tour with me.

Beginning today, businesses in the US Virgin Islands can only have 10 patrons at a time. Because of this, the majority of restaurants are offering take-out only. Some have decided to close altogether.

Starfish Market, here on St. John, will offer seniors-only hour every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to persons age 60 and over. This should be reserved for residents only and not guests to the island.

I’m happy that the US Virgin Islands is taking steps to stop the spread, although I wish they would take more action to keep our community safe and healthy.

We got through Irma and Maria, and we will get through this too. -Jenn xoxo

For the latest updates on COVID-19 and how it relates to St. John, please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/virus.

For the latest information on closures, please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/closed.