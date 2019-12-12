There are so many amazing people who live here on St. John. Many were born and raised here, while others chose to relocate and make this island their home. For awhile now, I’ve wanted to share their stories with you. But truthfully, I’m a bit apprehensive about writing profiles. So I decided to try something different.
Today we’re introducing a new little thing here at News of St. John called “A Few Minutes with…” In these segments, we’re simply going to spend a few minutes with someone we find cool, interesting or unique. We’re starting with our friend Ash.
I introduced you all to Ash back in October when I mentioned how he was opening his family’s beach up to the public, so we can all enjoy the sand, the captivating views or even take a quick paddle out to Lime Out. His family owns a gorgeous stretch of land out on St. John’s East End known as Saltwell Bottom beach. Ash is welcoming, kind and has an infectious smile. Yesterday, I drove out to the East End to spend A Few Minutes with Ash…
Please click the play button below to listen to it.
He truly is a wonderful person. I hope you all take the drive out east one day, so you can see for yourselves.
Now I’m sure you heard the waves crashing in the background while Ash and I chatted. Here’s a video to show you how gorgeous his family’s beach is. Enjoy!
11 thoughts on “A Few Minutes with… Ash, Owner of Saltwell Bottom Beach”
Ash really is a nice gentleman. We stayed on the East End in October and due to a cement truck blocking the road were unable to get back to our Villa for several hours. My friends wanted to go to Lime Out so we went to Ash’s and they rented kayaks. Not only did he allow us to come back and pay him after the road reopened but he entertained me with stories and the history of STJ while they were enjoying Lime Out. Truly was a great experience and such a kind man. We were happy to see his big happy smile every day when we were out and about. Our visit to Saltwell Bottom was one of my favorites experiences on beautiful STJ.
This is a great idea and a gift to St. John “addicts” up north! Thanks, Ash .. see you
in March! Happy Holidays!
Can you share the cost? Does he charge to use the beach? How much to rent a Kayak and for how long. Thanks
Too funny, we were at Hansen Bay beach yesterday. We paid to park with Thalia $6 (wife & I). Rented a tandem kayak $30 for 2 hrs. Enjoyed Lime Out then a really nice snorkel to the left & out to Pelican Rock. We must have been there at the same time you were! When we left we did drive past Saltwell Bottom Beach and met Ash and asked him about his beach. He did say no parking fee and kayaks are $15 per hour. Both beaches are great options to enjoy Hansen Bay.
We saw it last week and it looked really nice! We will have to check him out next time we come.
I hope the interviews with locals becomes a regular feature. As long as I have been coming and as much as I love it,I admit that I don’t know as much about St John’s local history as I should.
I think this is a great idea to feature Virgin Islanders and their businesses. We need to support our people. I’ve known Ash all of my life, he is honest and he loves the people and our beloved Virgin Islands!
Love this new feature! Looking forward to learning more about the people and history of this incredible island!
Interviews/information about locals and how they live and support themselves is an excellent addition to this site.
Enjoyed the interview with Ash and excited to hear about the campground too!
.WE were there last week. He is and his brother are true gentlemen. His boys were there as well learning the ropes too!