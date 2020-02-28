8 Tuff Happening Tomorrow – Expect Road Closures

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! We quickly wanted to remind all of you that 8 Tuff Miles is happening tomorrow morning, and a good part of Centerline Road will be closed for the event.

The race begins at 7:15 a.m. behind the National Park Visitor’s Center in Cruz Bay. Runners will proceed up Centerline Road and will end in the ball field in Coral Bay. Centerline Road will be closed at the roundabout at 7 a.m. It will be closed in Coral Bay at 7:30 a.m. There is a three hour time limit on the race, so the road will reopen completely by 10:15 a.m.

Twelve hundred runners will be participating. This year’s event sold out … amazing!

As always, there will be numerous water stations along the way. We will be at Mile 8, and will be looking forward to handing out water, Gatorade, Painkiller shots, beer shots and more! Be sure to stop by and say hello!

We will post pics and live videos tomorrow over on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/newsofstjohn. Be sure to check it out!